LATEST

Shor Palang Tod Web Series Ullu Cast, Release Date, Story & Watch Online – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
Shor Palang Tod Web Series Ullu Cast, Release Date, Story & Watch Online
Shor Palang Tod Web Series Ullu Cast, Release Date, Story & Watch Online
Shor Palang Tod Web Series Ullu Cast, Release Date, Story & Watch Online
Shor Palang Tod Web Series Ullu Cast, Release Date, Story & Watch Online
Shor Palang Tod Web Series Ullu Cast, Release Date, Story & Watch Online

Shor Cross Tod Web Series: Shor is an Indian multi-language web series from the Palang Tod series of Ullu App. Ullu is one of the prominent OTT platforms that comes up with unique and attractive content and Palang Tod is one of them. The last episode from the Palang Tod Series is Gaon Ki Garmi. Shor Palang Tod web series starring Rekha Mona Sarkar in the lead roles. She was featured in many popular web series including Palang Tod Caretaker, Golden Hole, and many web series.

The web series will be releasing on Ullu App on 19th March 2021. All the episodes of these web series can be watched online on Ullu App and website. Shor Palang Tod web series is available in multi-language. Palang Tod Shor web series is to be viewed by audiences above 18 years.

Shor Palang Tod Web Series Ullu Cast, Release Date, Story & Watch Online
Shor Palang Tod Web Series Ullu Cast, Release Date, Story & Watch Online

Palang Tod Shor web series story revolves around the life of a newly married couple. they shifted into a new house recently. Another couple also lives in their neighborhood. Then life takes a new turn and that newly shifted couple’s wife had to go on sister’s marriage. Same on their neighborhood couple’s husband had to go outside for his company’s project. Now, these changes will affect their lives? Will they adjust to that situation?

Armaanon ki kashti phansi beech majhdhaar mein, beet rahi jawaani kisi ke intezaar mein. Palang Tod “Shor”.

The trailer of the web series is released by Ullu App today. It is a part of the Palang Tod series from Ullu. The cast details of the web series are Rekha Mona Sarkar.

Contents hide
1 Shor Palang Tod Web Series Details
2 Shor Palang Tod Ullu Web Series
2.1 Related

Shor Palang Tod Web Series Details

Title Shor – Cross Tod
Cast Ankit Raj, Rekha Mona Sarkar, Saurabh Agrawal, Soni Jha
Genre 18+ Erotic
Type Web Series
Series Cross Tod
Director Manish Srivastava
Release Date 19th March 2021
Online Video Platform Eye App
Language Hindi
Country India

Shor Palang Tod Ullu Web Series

Previous articleCharmsukh Chawl House Web Series Ullu Cast, Release Date & Watch Online

Hello, Welcome to techkashif.com the Content on our website will primarily consist of Movie Review, Movie Story Explained, Web Series Review, Bollywood Movies Explained, Movie Trailer Reviews, Movie Trailer Reaction, Product Reviews, etc.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
270
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top