Shor Palang Tod Web Series Ullu Cast, Release Date, Story & Watch Online – Tech Kashif

Shor Cross Tod Web Series: Shor is an Indian multi-language web series from the Palang Tod series of Ullu App. Ullu is one of the prominent OTT platforms that comes up with unique and attractive content and Palang Tod is one of them. The last episode from the Palang Tod Series is Gaon Ki Garmi. Shor Palang Tod web series starring Rekha Mona Sarkar in the lead roles. She was featured in many popular web series including Palang Tod Caretaker, Golden Hole, and many web series.
The web series will be releasing on Ullu App on 19th March 2021. All the episodes of these web series can be watched online on Ullu App and website. Shor Palang Tod web series is available in multi-language. Palang Tod Shor web series is to be viewed by audiences above 18 years.
Palang Tod Shor web series story revolves around the life of a newly married couple. they shifted into a new house recently. Another couple also lives in their neighborhood. Then life takes a new turn and that newly shifted couple’s wife had to go on sister’s marriage. Same on their neighborhood couple’s husband had to go outside for his company’s project. Now, these changes will affect their lives? Will they adjust to that situation?
Armaanon ki kashti phansi beech majhdhaar mein, beet rahi jawaani kisi ke intezaar mein. Palang Tod “Shor”.
The trailer of the web series is released by Ullu App today. It is a part of the Palang Tod series from Ullu. The cast details of the web series are Rekha Mona Sarkar.
Shor Palang Tod Web Series Details
|Title
|Shor – Cross Tod
|Cast
|Ankit Raj, Rekha Mona Sarkar, Saurabh Agrawal, Soni Jha
|Genre
|18+ Erotic
|Type
|Web Series
|Series
|Cross Tod
|Director
|Manish Srivastava
|Release Date
|19th March 2021
|Online Video Platform
|Eye App
|Language
|Hindi
|Country
|India