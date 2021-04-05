LATEST

Short Film ‘Chaipatti’ Is Instant Hit On YouTube – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
Short Film 'Chaipatti' Is Instant Hit On YouTube - Tech Kashif

Short film Chaipatti was released on YouTube on March 28 and is now slated to be screened on leading OTT platforms. The horror-comedy became an instant hit on the platform as the audience loved the unique approach towards ghost stories.

It is a story of three friends performing an experiment with a book to invite a ghost. What follows is a bundle of funny exchanges and bickering among the friends, who have contrasting personalities. They start reading the book and just when they near the end, there’s a sudden knock on the door.

The short film’s cast comprises of Sudhanshu Rai, Abhishek Sonpaliya, Shobhit Sujay and Priyanka Sarkar.

Sudhanshu, who has also directed the film, said, “Chaipatti has been an amazing experience for us, as we succeeded in capturing the essence of horror comedy genre in a short duration of 10 min. The response has been very encouraging and many viewers are demanding a sequel. However, Chaipatti is just the beginning, in fact a stepping stone, for bigger projects and films in the future, especially featuring our popular character Detective Boomrah.”

Shobhit, who plays the lead character in the film, said, “Working in Chaipatti has been a great learning experience for me. Thanks to the story and dialogues penned by Sudhanshu and Puneet, I was able to perform with confidence. We are very glad that performance of all actors, and moreover the concept, is being loved by the audience.”

Chaipatti is produced by Saints Art under the banner of Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai. Adding drama to the storyline is a captivating background score created by Karan Aneja and Lazer X. Anant Rai served as the creative producer on the film.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
694
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
692
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
683
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
682
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
671
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
664
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
643
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
566
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
543
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
543
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top