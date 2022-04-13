Should Boris Johnson resign? Interpretation of Ministerial Code

being issued a fine for violation of covid-19 rules Following allegations of lockdown parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.

Mr Johnson’s fine relates to a gathering celebrating his birthday. A No 10 spokesperson said: “The Weather Police has now explained that the FPN issued to the PM will be in relation to the following incident:

“On June 19, 2020 in the Cabinet Room, 10 Downing Street, between 1400 and 1500 you attended a gathering of two or more people in the Cabinet Room at 10 Downing Street.”

It was confirmed later today that Mr Johnson had paid the fine and offered a “full apology”.

Speaking to broadcasters at Checkers, he said he “absolutely respect” the police result…