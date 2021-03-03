Should hydroxychloroquine be used as a COVID-19 treatment? – TMT Daily

People around the world were a little confused when former President Donald Trump said that he was taking hydroxychloroquine to protect him from being infected with the COVID-19 virus. Was he really taking hydroxychloroquine, and if so, was there really any scientific evidence that supported his claims that it would help prevent coronovirus?

It has been revealed that according to a panel of WHO experts, the drug did not actually have any real effect on deaths or hospitalizations from COVID-19, and it was also reported that it may increase the risk of effects from the virus. . So is hydroxychloroquine really used?

Panel results

WHO panel announced In BMJ, the peer-reviewed Medical Journal, on Tuesday that “The Guidelines Development Panel made a strong recommendation against the use of hydroxychloroquine for individuals who do not have Kovid-19. He also said that “the panel decided that almost all people would not consider this drug worthwhile”.

This evidence was gathered after six randomized control trials involving more than 6,000 individuals, some known to have been exposed to the virus and some who were not. The WHO panel also emphasized that hydroxychloroquine will no longer be used for research priority and researchers should turn their attention to other potentially preventive drugs.

The WHO panel also reported that more than eighty planned trials were conducted for further research to use hydroxychloroquine for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19, and at least 100,000 participants signed up for the research, But he strongly advised against this, because he believed that it would be a waste of time and efforts should be refocused elsewhere in the treatment of the virus.

Uses for hydroxychloroquine

So what exactly is hydroxychloroquine used for? CBS News Said drug is mainly used to treat conditions such as malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Although initially the Food and Drug Administration was Drug authorized for emergency use Last March, it withdrew the issue for the Emergency Use Authority in June.

The Food and Drug Administration confirmed that the drug expired “is unlikely to be effective in the treatment of COVID-19 for authorized uses”. Federal regulators have also warned several times that hydroxychloroquine should not be used for any type of treatment outside of hospitals and formal studies due to some serious side effects such as heart rhythm problems.

According to CBS News, Researchers noted that hydroxychloroquine can damage other organs as well as leading to serious side effects of changing the heartbeat that can lead to death. Another study conducted by scientists in Brazil was halted after proving that chloroquine, a chronic drug similar to hydroxychloroquine, caused participants a quarter of heart rhythm problems.

Trump’s announcement

The promotion of this drug was something that Trump and his team once strongly supported. Back in May, Donald Trump announced that he was taking hydroxychloroquine with zinc and vitamin C to protect him from the virus. He mentioned that he had been taking one pill per day for over a week, and “I’m still here”.

He strongly recommended that hydroschloroquine should be used to prevent coronoviruses from “hearing good things about the drug”, and later in a tweet in March, before it expired. Being banned from twitter, The former president claimed that it was a “Real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine ”.

However, Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 last October, and received an unauthorized monoclonal antibody treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center to recover from the disease.

