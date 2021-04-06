LATEST

“Should I go back to that uno?”: Titans WR AJ Brown Reacts to proposed NFL jersey number rule change. | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
“Should I go back to that uno?”: Titans WR AJ Brown Reacts to proposed NFL jersey number rule change.

AJ Brown was a force at Ole Miss, terrorising defences with quick agility and excellent catching ability. And since coming into the league, he is forming into an elite wide-out for the Tennessee Titans. Now, with a proposed rule change, we could see AJ Brown go back to rocking his college jersey number.

The NFL has had a rule that limits players to a list of numbers for every position. Players, particularly DB’s, WR’s and RB’s, have been asking for single-digit numbers for years. Their requests could finally be fulfilled.

The NFL revealed the proposals Thursday, which will be voted on by owners, and one from the Chiefs seemed to generate the most interest. It simply seeks to “amend Rule 5, Section 1, Article 2, to expand jersey number options for certain positions.” If 75% of the teams agree, the NFL will look more like the college game.

The proposed rule change will extend the available numbers for players.

Players still won’t be given complete autonomy on their jersey numbers but it’s still a step in the right direction.

AJ Brown was one of many players who reacted to the new proposal. He trolled his fans, giving everyone that owned a Brown jersey a major shock after he tweeted that he might switch to his college #1 jersey. However, he did give them all a relief after he tweeted that he won’t actually switch his number.

All-Pro Cornerback Jalen Ramsey also revealed that he would love to rock single digits for the Los Angeles Rams.

If the proposal goes through, we could see a very different league in the years to come. Going back to the old Deion Sanders quote, “If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good.” so maybe the former rookies should strongly consider a change if this rule passes.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
771
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
768
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
759
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
738
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
735
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
728
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
684
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
659
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
616
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
611
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top