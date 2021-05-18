ENTERTAINMENT

Should not women apply the corona vaccine during the period? Know the opinion of doctors

The second wave of coronavirus has caused a stir throughout the country. In view of the increasing cases of corona, vaccination campaigns are being carried out all over the country. Many videos about the Corona vaccine go viral and are posted on social media. A recent viral post has claimed that immunization during menstruation weakens immunity. This indicates that it is not safe to get vaccinated before and after five days of periods.

Is there really any truth to this claim or is it just a rumor? Let us know about this. The most important thing is that the vaccine is completely safe and there is no truth in the fact that it is not safe to get vaccinated during periods. Doctors and staff repeatedly issue advice so that people avoid falling prey to such false claims.

Many people hesitate to get vaccinated. Because they feel that this vaccine may negatively impact fertility of both men and women. Some also believe that vaccine agents damage the proteins in the placenta, which affects fertility. This is a sheer lie. The vaccine does not contain any harmful ingredients. These things have not been confirmed anywhere.

