Should she reunite with Frank Vogel?

After an embarrassing season that saw him miss the postseason entirely, the Los Angeles Lakers dropped the hammer on the head coach and former play-collar of the Indiana Pacers. frank vogelHe parted ways with them after leading them to a championship two seasons ago.

While the move was far from unexpected, it was viewed by fans and pundits alike, especially given that the bulk of the Lakers’ struggles rest on their poor roster construction, surrounding a defensive-minded coach. Assembling a team full of non-defenders.