Should we ban alcohol at Aviva Stadium?

The Irish Times rugby correspondent, Gerry Thornley, argued in his column today that the time has come to ban alcohol during games in Aviva.

Fans approached him with their experiences of uninterested match watchers and lack of atmosphere at the Six Nations Games this year.

Gerry joined Andrea on Lunchtime Live with the audience to discuss the idea of ​​banning alcohol at Aviva Stadium…

listen and subscribe Lunchtime Live Feather Apple Podcasts, google podcasts And Spotify,

Download, listen and subscribe the Newstalk App.

You can also listen to Newsstock live on newstalk.com or on Alexa, by Adding Newstalk Skills And asking: ‘Alexa, play Newstalk.