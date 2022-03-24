Should We Be Worried About The Miami Heat After Altercation Last Night? History Says No

Anger flared up within the Miami Heat team during a timeout Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors.

It was an unusual and relatable sight to see coaches Erik Spoelstra and Udonis Haslem argue with Jimmy Butler. They have been a close group together most of the time.

But was it out of the ordinary?

“It’s us in practice,” said heat center Bam Adebayo. “That’s what happened. It boils down to the game. In practice we get to the point where it’s like we want to fight each other and get that bad, but that’s the only thing we have on this team.” Has a competitive nature.”

If you look back in history, this is nothing new for the team led by Spoelstra. It was a similar situation Wednesday in the 2012 Eastern Conference semifinal against the Indiana Pacers.