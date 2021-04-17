Show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani shifted their shooting location to this place!

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Excellent news for Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani followers. Makers shifted their capturing location to Umbergaon till ban on shoots in Mumbai is lifted.

DJ’s Inventive Unit Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, which stars Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha within the lead finalized their capturing location. The star forged of the present together with their models will shift to Umbergaon put up going via Covid 19 exams completed. Sources near us confirmed the event.

Nicely, we’re positive this information will certainly make the day of ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani’ followers. On story entrance, final we reported the present is specializing in Shaurya realizing his emotions for Anokhi. Anokhi too feels for Shaurya. The closeness of Shaurya and Anokhi shouldn’t be going nicely with Devi and Tej. Thus, duo deliver Shagun again in Shuarya’s life. Shagun motives to separate Shaurya and Anokhi. In the meantime, Anokhi learns about Shaurya’s relationship with Shagun. Shaurya to be able to make clear Anokhi confesses his love for her. How Anokhi will react on Shaurya’s confession will likely be attention-grabbing to observe. Do Shagun will get success in her motive? Do Devi will have the ability to separate Shaurya and Anokhi? Do Anokhi and Shaurya will confess their love for one another? To search out the solutions maintain watching the present mon-sat on Star Plus.

Present ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani’ lately accomplished 100 profitable episodes on Tv. The Jodi of Shaurya aka Karanvir Sharma and Anokhi aka Debattama Saha is seizing viewers coronary heart. Followers adore the cute bond of Shaurya and Anokhi. Not solely on-screen; off-screen too Sharma and Saha shares an incredible rapport. Duo off-camera bond has a separate fan base.

Inform us within the remark part under, for those who too adore the bond of Karanvir and Debattama.

Keep tuned with us for extra information, spoilers and newest updates.