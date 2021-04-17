ENTERTAINMENT

Show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani shifted their shooting location to this place!

Avatar
By
Posted on
Show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani shifted their shooting location to this place!

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Excellent news for Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani followers. Makers shifted their capturing location to Umbergaon till ban on shoots in Mumbai is lifted.

DJ’s Inventive Unit Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, which stars Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha within the lead finalized their capturing location. The star forged of the present together with their models will shift to Umbergaon put up going via Covid 19 exams completed. Sources near us confirmed the event.

Nicely, we’re positive this information will certainly make the day of ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani’ followers. On story entrance, final we reported the present is specializing in Shaurya realizing his emotions for Anokhi. Anokhi too feels for Shaurya. The closeness of Shaurya and Anokhi shouldn’t be going nicely with Devi and Tej. Thus, duo deliver Shagun again in Shuarya’s life. Shagun motives to separate Shaurya and Anokhi. In the meantime, Anokhi learns about Shaurya’s relationship with Shagun. Shaurya to be able to make clear Anokhi confesses his love for her. How Anokhi will react on Shaurya’s confession will likely be attention-grabbing to observe. Do Shagun will get success in her motive? Do Devi will have the ability to separate Shaurya and Anokhi? Do Anokhi and Shaurya will confess their love for one another? To search out the solutions maintain watching the present mon-sat on Star Plus.

Present ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani’ lately accomplished 100 profitable episodes on Tv. The Jodi of Shaurya aka Karanvir Sharma and Anokhi aka Debattama Saha is seizing viewers coronary heart. Followers adore the cute bond of Shaurya and Anokhi. Not solely on-screen; off-screen too Sharma and Saha shares an incredible rapport. Duo off-camera bond has a separate fan base.

Inform us within the remark part under, for those who too adore the bond of Karanvir and Debattama.

Keep tuned with us for extra information, spoilers and newest updates.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
23
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
23
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
20
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
19
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
18
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
18
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
18
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
17
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
17
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top