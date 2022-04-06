Showdown with Man City is not a title decider, insists Liverpool boss Jurgen Kloppe

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted that beating Manchester City would not guarantee them success in the Premier League, despite Sunday’s meeting being billed as a title decider.

His side would arrive at the Etihad Stadium, knowing that their 11th consecutive league win would put them two points ahead of their rivals, a small but significant advantage at this stage of the season.

But as there is no room for maneuver or the slightest error, Klopp knows the race will not be over, especially with his side’s matches against Everton and Manchester United looking hard to come by before the end of the month. Huh.

