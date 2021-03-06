Showers of praise on prabhas

this is the first time Shruti HaasanKamal is going to do romance with Haasan and Sarika’s daughter, Prabhas in the upcoming action entertainer salad, Which is directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. She has already wrapped an important show for Pan India Gangster Big Budget Drama, Salar with Prabhas in Kothagudem.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Recently, Shruti Haasan attended an interview and praised the Bahubali star saying that Prabhas is one of the actors in the South Indian film industry who had not worked together till now. He is really hot and really down-to-earth unlike most people who portray themselves to be down-to-earth.

Loading...

Shruti Haasan concluded by saying that Prabhas brings good vibes to the set. When asked about her role in Salar, she maintained silence, but revealed that although it is an action drama, she will not be doing any fight sequence.

Loading...

Recently, crack woman Shruti Haasan made headlines when she was spotted with a mystery man who is rumored to be her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika, an artist and singer. It is also heard that they are in a relationship. During the lockdown, the actress posted cooking videos for herself and her friends. This time Shruti Haasan made Ramon noodles for Santanu Hazarika at her home in Mumbai.

Loading...