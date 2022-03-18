Shraddha Arya Celebrates Holi With Husband Rahul Nagal

Shraddha Arya popularly known as ‘Preeta’ in the TV show ‘Kundali Bhagya’ (Shraddha Arya) had tied the knot with her ‘prince of dreams’ and naval officer Rahul Nagal on 16 November 2021. Shraddha kept her husband Rahul Nagal’s identity a secret from her fans. Rahul’s pictures were revealed for the first time in their marriage.

Shraddha surprised everyone with her ‘chat matchmaking pat marriage’. On 17 November 2021, Shraddha Arya shared a series of pictures from her wedding with husband Rahul Nagal on her Insta handle. They looked like a couple made in heaven in their wedding dress. Sharing her wedding photos, Shraddha wrote, “#Just Married #ShraddhaAryanagal.”

At the same time, Shraddha Arya enjoyed a lot with husband Rahul in her first Holi after marriage. Shraddha has posted glimpses of her first Holi celebrations with Rahul Nagal on her Instagram. In the pictures, Shraddha is looking gorgeous in a cream colored dress, which she has teamed up with a pink dupatta with tassels. On the other hand, her husband Rahul is seen in a casual look. The two can be seen having a blast at the Holi bash. Sharing the pictures, Shraddha wrote in the caption, “And here’s our first Holi as wife and husband! Happy Holi everyone!!! Note: This outfit, before it got dirty, looked gorgeous! “

In an interview with E-Times, Shraddha shared her excitement to celebrate Holi with her husband Rahul and in-laws in Delhi for the first time since their marriage. He had revealed that Rahul has taken a few days off to spend the festival with him. She had said, “I am really looking forward to spend my Holi with my in-laws. My husband Rahul never comes home from duty for the festival, but I am happy that, this time he is taking a few days off for the festival. Take a break and spend Holi with me. This is our first Holi and I am excited and happy that we will be able to spend this together in Delhi.”

