Shraddha Arya Video With Hubby Rahul Nagal

TV actress Shraddha Arya (Shraddha Arya) is always in the limelight because of her style statement. However, ever since she got married to Navy officer Rahul Nagal, the actress has often been seen giving couple goals. Recently, Shraddha Arya has shared a video in which her husband Rahul is seen taking special care of the actress when she falls ill. Let’s show you.

First of all, know that Shraddha Arya married Navy officer Rahul Nagal in Delhi on 16 November 2021. After marriage, the couple celebrated their first Holi on 18 March 2022 for the first time. Some glimpses of this were shared by the actress on her Insta handle, with which she wrote in the caption, “And here is our first Holi as wife and husband! Happy Holi to all!!! Note: This outfit, before it got dirty, looked gorgeous!”

Now on 22 March 2022, Shraddha Arya has shared a reel on her official Instagram account. In this, it can be seen that Shraddha Arya is checking her fever with a thermometer and her husband Rahul Nagal pampers her and then later gives her medicine. It is written above this video, “When you are sick, all you need is love. Not! Medicines are also necessary.”

Shraddha Arya is spending quality time with her husband these days. On March 21, Shraddha shared a boomerang video on her Insta story, in which she is seen enjoying a drink with her husband. During this, the couple is seen twinning in a black dress.

Earlier, Shraddha Arya shared a few pictures on her Insta handle celebrating Valentine’s Day with husband Rahul Nagal. In these photos, she was looking very beautiful and hot in a pink color bodycon dress. At the same time, Rahul also looked quite handsome in black shirt, jeans and black shoes. In the pictures, both can be seen spending quality time together. Sharing this, the actress wrote in the caption, “Only love”.

For the time being, we wish Shraddha a speedy recovery.

