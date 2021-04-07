Shraddha Kapoor reached Maldives for a holiday with her boyfriend, brother said – let’s settle down there – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

Shraddha Kapoor reached Maldives for a holiday with her boyfriend, brother said – let's settle down there

Bollywood’s bubbly and beautiful actress Shraddha Kapoor is busy with her upcoming films these days. A few days ago, Shraddha announced a remake of the film ‘Chalbaaz’. Through this film, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen on screen in a double role for the first time. Presently, Shraddha is getting a lot of buzz on social media. However, the discussion is not about his films, but his new partner. This fellow is none other than a gorilla, who is prancing step by step with Shraddha Kapoor in a video.

This video has been shared by Shraddha Kapoor on her Instagram account. After watching this video of Shraddha Kapoor, her fans were stunned that instead of running away after seeing the actress Gorilla, they are dancing with her in full fun. In the video you can see a very scary gorilla. Fans of Shraddha Kapoor are trying to find out where this gorilla came from and how Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying it. So let me tell you that an adventure movie is going to be released on Amazon Prime Video very soon, named ‘Hello Charlie’. Through this video, Shraddha Kapoor is promoting the film ‘Hello Charlie’.

The film will feature Toto Gorilla and Simple Charlie having fun. Actor Adarsh ​​Jain plays the role of simple Charlie. Apart from Adarsh ​​Jain, Jackie Shroff will also be seen in an important role in the film. At the moment, Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying her holiday in Maldives these days. Shraddha Kapoor shared a photo on her Instagram today i.e. Wednesday, in which she is seen enjoying breakfast by the sea. This picture of Shraddha Kapoor is very much liked by her fans and they are also making various comments. Earlier too, Shraddha shared a photo in which she looked very beautiful.
