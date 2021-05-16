Shravan Rathod Wiki, Age, Death, Wife, Children, Family, Biography & More

Wiki/Biography

Shravan Kumar Rathod a.k.a. Shravan Rathod was born on Saturday, 13 November 1984 (age 66 years; as of 2020) in Mumbai, India. His zodiac sign is Scorpio. Shravan Rathod gained interest in music as his father was a classical music maestro. Shravan started practicing at an early age under his father’s guidance.

Physical Appearance

Height (approx.): 5′ 8″

Eye Colour: Black

Hair Colour: Black

Family & Caste

Parents & Siblings

Shravan Rathod’s father’s name is Pandit Chaturbhuj Rathod. He has two brothers, Roop Kumar Rathod and Vinod Rathod.

Wife & Children

He has two sons, Sanjeev Rathod and Darshan Rathod.

Career

Shravan made his debut in the music industry as a composer with Nadeem Saifi, another music composer in 1972, and together they formed the iconic duo Nadeem-Shravan. The first composition made by the duo was the song ‘Kashi hile, Patna hile’ for the Bhojpuri movie Dangal (1979). The song was sung by the popular playback singer Manna Dey. In 1985, Nadeem-Shravan released the first commercial project ‘Star Ten,’ and the songs in the album were composed using bansuri, sitar, and shehnai. The songs in the album were sung by famous actors like Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and many more. Nadeem and Shravan recorded their first independent song under Gulshan Kumar’s T-Series recording label. Later, they made a whole album of songs for the movie Aashiqui which was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Over the years, Nadeem-Shravan had composed music for several Hindi films, like Saajan (1991), Deewana (1992), Raja (1995), Raja Hindustani (1996), Raaz (2002), and many more. The duo had worked on more than 150 films together, but in 2005, they decided to split up and Shravan focused on building his son’s careers in the Hindi film industry.

Awards, Honours & Achievements

Filmfare Best Music Director Award in 1991 for Aashiqui

Filmfare Best Music Director Award in 1992 for Saajan

Filmfare Best Music Director Award in 1993 for Deewana

Filmfare Best Music Director Award in 1997 for Raja Hindustani

Star Screen Best Music Director Award in 1997 for Raja Hindustani

Star Screen Best Music Director Award in 1998 for Pardes

Zee Cine Best Music Director in 2003 for Raaz

Death

On 19 April 2021, Shravan Rathod had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus and he was hospitalized in Mumbai. Unfortunately, he passed away on 22 April 2021 after he suffered multiple organ failures and a cardiac arrest. The news was confirmed by his son, Sanjeev and he said-

My father tested positive after visiting the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. We had never thought our family would have to go through such tough times, my father passed away, I am Covid positive and so is my mother. My brother is also positive and is in home isolation, but since our father has died, he is being allowed to do the final procedures to do last rites for our father,”

Shravan is a spiritual and religious person in nature, and he practices meditation. He believes that it helps him in improving his efficiency during work.

In an interview, Shravan said that his subconscious brain is always making up rhythms for the music and he writes down that tune. He told during the interview that because of this, the duo has prepared more than one thousand songs over the years.

In 1990, the compositions made by Nadeem-Shravan were facing a hard time as none of them turned out to be a super hit song. In order to earn money, Shravan decided to start a ready-made clothing business named ‘Composers Collection.’