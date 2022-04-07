Shree Renuka Sugars shares hit fresh 52-week high; jump 35% in 5 days, nearly 400% in one year—what’s working for sugar stocks?

Amid multiple triggers for sugar stocks, shares of Shree Renuka Sugars spurted 17% to hit fresh 52-week high on Thursday. This sugar scrip has surged more than 35% in just two sessions amid the government’s ambitious ethanol blending programme. Against Rs 35.85 apiece on the NSE on April 1, the shares rose over 36% to trade around Rs 49 on Thursday.

After trading on new high of Rs 49 per share on the BSE, the stock was trading with gains of over 16% to Rs 47.95 apiece around 10.45 am.

Most of the sugar stocks have shown exemplary returns in the past one year. As on April 7, Shree Renuka Sugars share price has jumped 385% in the past one year and over 800% in the last two years.

What’s working for sugar stocks?

Ethanol blending push…