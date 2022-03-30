Shrewsbury Maternity Scandal Latest News: Sajid Javid’s statement released as report details, to avoid death of children

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust ‘have a significant amount of work to do’

The health secretary has said failures at an NHS hospital trust have caused “an unimaginable shock to so many people” as a new investigation sheds light on the worst maternity scandal in British healthcare history.

Sajid Javid also apologized after the report found that 295 child deaths or brain damage cases could have been avoided with better care. More than a dozen women also died.

The investigation – led by obstetrician Donna Ockenden – looked at more than 1,000 incidents at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust over two decades.

It was found that the Trust presided over catastrophic failures during this time that resulted in infant deaths, skull fractures and other injuries as well as damages…