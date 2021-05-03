Shreya Dhanwanthary and Maanvi Gagroo Shared Unfilter Thoughts !!

Those who are eagerly waiting to watch the next episode of the Talkshow titled “A Table For Two Season 2” their wait is finally over. The next episode of A table For Two Season 2 is ready to grab the attention of the viewers and this episode will surely block your spot on the couch. The craze amongst the audiences is at the peak and they desperately want to see the episode on their phone and PC screens. The next episode of the talk show rolls in and over again anchor Ira Dubey is ready to attend the two adorable guests on her show.

A Table For Two Season 2 Episode 6

Many secrets are going to reveal and the actresses are going to share their experiences and acting struggles which they faced through their acting journey. A lot of madness and chit-chat is going to be present on the show. Host Ira Dubey is ready to entertain the audience and going to reveal unknown facts about her guests. This time, she has two down-to-earth ladies of class, who have counterfeit their one, unusual paths in the entertainment industry, Maanvi Gagroo and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

They are going to reveal the reality that hit them when they decided to make their future in this entertainment industry. The sixth episode of the show will be premiering on Sunday, 2nd May 2021 on one of the popular OTT Platforms Zee% Global. The guest Maanvi Gagroo remembering how she entered this industry by chance when her teacher recommended her name for a show which was telecasted on Disney which she believed she had arrived, only to get an ill-mannered outpouring after arrival in Mumbai to join the showbiz.

Shreya Dhanwanthary placed to bar the kind of contravene stereotypical excuses she was met with for being declined time and again prior to making her debut film titled “Why Cheat India in which she was along with Emraan Hashmi from being called “too tall or not too tall, too smart or not too smart, too dark or too fair or how her body, hair, and nose didn’t well. Even some told that her acting is well but in this industry, nobody cares. Apart from these the beauties are also seen playing fun guessing games shared their dating experiences and also tell their favorite pickup lines. The episode is full of drama and all the spicy elements along with a lot of gossips are present. Watch this episode on the Zee5 app and do read our other articles.