Shreyas Talpade: ‘Had it not been for Pravin Tambe, I would have been asked to play a coach, not a cricketer’ | Bollywood

Seventeen years after making his debut as a deaf and mute cricketer in Iqbal, actor Shreyas Talpade is back as a cricketer again in the film, Kaun Pravin Tambe. At 46, Shreyas is happy, proud of all his films he has worked in and looking forward to getting more roles like this one. Shreyas plays Pravin Tambe, the right-hand bowler who made his IPL debut at the age of 41 because age is nothing but a number. Also read: Kaun Pravin Tambe Trailer: Shreyas Talpade shines as cricketer who never gave up

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shreyas opened up about the film Kaun Pravin Tambe, the similarities he shares with the life of Pravin, and why he is now longing to do more serious roles. Excerpts:

What is so special about Kaun Pravin Tambe?

The story itself about Pravin Tambe is so…