Shri Sudha Case: SC order to convince T-Sarkar and Shyam’s Naidu – TheMiracleTech

There has been a lot of twist in the case of film actress Shri Sudha against cinematographer Shyam K Naidu. Yesterday, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Telangana government as well as voter Shyam’s Naidu to submit his clarification in the case within a month.

Sudha demanded the cancellation of Shyam’s Naidu’s bail in the court, as he believes that his life is in danger due to him. The court ordered Shyam’s Naidu and the Telangana government to explain.

It all started when Mr. Sudha filed a fraud case against cinematographer Shyam K. Naidu, saying that he exploited her in the name of love and live-in relationship. He filed a case for cheating against her but he was out on bail with forged documents and compromise papers.

Later, Mr. Sudha contacted the police saying that his life was in danger. Recently he tried a murder case against the cinematographer when some miscreants hit his car in the back and then escaped.

