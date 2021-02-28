ENTERTAINMENT

Shrimukhi: I am not ready for marriage

Sreemukhi Started his career as a supporting actor in the romantic and action drama Julie, which was released in 2012. She made her debut as the lead actress in the Telugu film industry with the film Prema Ishq Kadal. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Srimukhi revealed that she would make a big announcement and everyone thought she would name her boyfriend but she disappointed everyone as she shared an update about her next project.

Recently during a media interaction, Srimukhi spoke about her marriage and said, “I am single and currently I am enjoying my place of work and want to work for 3-4 years. I will marry at the age of 31. I am not ready for marriage. “

Seremuki also opened up about the qualities he is looking for in his partner, “The boy should take care of me and pamper me, and be very active like him.”

On the work front, Srimukhi will be seen playing an important role in Andhadhun remake. When asked about her role, she replied: I play the role of the wife of a police officer. This is an intense role. In fact, the script has been slightly tweaked to suit the sensibilities of Telugu film lovers.

