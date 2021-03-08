Shriram closed the crisp time

Loading...

Loading...

Sriram Runtime: Young Actor Sharwanand Starr Sriram has completed the censor formalities and after receiving the ‘U’ certificate, the movie is set for a grand release on 11 March. As per the latest update, the film Sriram has been favored with commercial elements and the makers have discontinued a crisp runtime as the length of the Sharwanand starrer is set at 2.21 hours.

Loading...

Before the release of the film, we hear an interesting fact about this film Sharwanand, which is based on the problem of agriculture and farmers in the country, which is a big surprise. Apparently, Sharwanand was not the first choice for the role of Sriram, which is all set to hit the screens on March 11, 2021. The makers had approached Nani with Snekaram’s screenplay, but the actor turned down the offer because of him. Busy commitments.

Loading...

Later director Kishore Reddy B met Sharwanand and narrated the story to the actor and he shook his head. Now it will be interesting to see what director Kishore Reddy B has kept for the fans.

Loading...

Megastar Chiranjeevi is scheduled to attend the event ahead of Sriram’s release in Khammam on 8 March and KTR will host the event in Hyderabad on 9 March.

Loading...