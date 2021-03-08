Shriram gets short runtime

Hero Sharavanand’s upcoming complete entertainer Sreekaram is a short film of the actor’s career. The film has been censored with a runtime of 132 minutes with a U certificate.

It is clear that genre films usually get a U certificate and also an appreciation of censor sleuths. Nonetheless, the length is ideal, with a given audience ready to watch catchy movies with a late crisp runtime.

The story of Shriram is strong subject and with wonderful emotions. Director Kishore B is said to have made it as a pure family entertainer with a good dose of romance.

Sharwanand feels that it is his responsibility to do the film. He also revealed that Chiranjeevi will attend the upcoming show ahead of the release of Sriram in Khammam on 8th and KTR will host the event in Hyderabad on 9th.

Shriram is hitting the marquee on 11 March. Priyanka Mohan is the heroine in the Sharwanand starrer. Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta are shooting the film under 14 reels plus banners.

