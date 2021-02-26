Shriram Title Song: Let’s say Kranti – TheMiracleTech

Based on the true events, Sharwanand’s nutritious family entertainer Srikaram, which gives a strong message to the youth, is set for a theatrical release on March 11, especially for graduates from farmer families. The film directed by Kishore B questions why farmers are not turning their children into farmers?

The film’s title song is launched by star director Trivikram Srinivas. The song emphasizes the importance of farming and farmers. Mickey J. Mayer brings an amazing tune with modern beats. We also start singing, we say revolution, as thought in the songs of Ramajogya Shastri. Prithvi Chandra has cut the number.

Sharwanand is mostly influenced in lungi in a rural avatar. Priyanka Arul Mohan who played the leading lady is also appearing in the song.

