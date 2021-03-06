Shriram Trailer Review

Young actor at this time Sharwanand Srikarma is a family drama about agriculture and farmers coming to the country. Finally Nani, Nitin and Varun Tej launched the trailer of Shriram.

movie Sriram Farming is based on and shows off how a well educated person decides to take up farming played by Sharavanand as a full-time occupation. The trailer of Shriram begins with the character of Priyanka Arul Mohan who tries to impress Sharwanand and follows her like a shadow wherever she goes. Sharwanand is later announced by the management as the manager of the American branch. But he resigns from his job and comes back to his village to do farming as his profession.

Sai Kumar is playing the role of an antagonist and we get a glimpse of the confrontation between Sharwanand’s character and Sai Kumar in the trailer.

Starring Kishore Reddy B, and produced jointly by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Amani, Satya and Sapthagiri also play pivotal roles in the upcoming film Sriram.

Shriram’s music is by Mickey J Mayer while J Yuvraj is cracking cameras. Martand’s Venkatesh is taking care of the editing.

The film Sriram starring Sharwanand and Priyanka Arul Mohan is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 11.