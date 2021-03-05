ENTERTAINMENT

Shriram Trailer: The Change Begins! – TheMiracleTech

Posted on
Nevertheless, we have another film focused on agricultural importance in the Indian context. Originally, Indian is an agrarian country, with most of the villages serving the food demands of the urban communities, Shriram has focused on the need to convert the urban middle class into the peasant class.

This time Sharwanand is fit into the role of a writer who is instrumental in transforming himself from a man going to America to a farmer. In parallel, the Shriram trailer also throws light on villains in villages through the Sai Kumar character. Then Rao Ramesh as Daya Pradhan in an agricultural family, Satya Ki Masti, Priyanka Mohan’s grandiose blend with high drama and enough dialogues served the purpose.

Votantivo and a glimpse of the title song also underscored the importance of the music of Mickey J. Mayer. Nevertheless, the trailer also has top-notch 14 reels plus production standards.

With Sharava’s birthday yesterday, the trailer of Shriram was unveiled today by Varun Tej, Nani and Nitin. The film is scheduled for release next week on March 11. Undoubtedly, Sharwanand has another good film in his hands.

