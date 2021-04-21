Shruti Bapna Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images & More

Shruti Bapna is an Indian actress from Bollywood Trade who labored in commercials, internet sequence, and TV exhibits. Within the yr 2008, she steps into an performing profession by means of the NDTV serial Jasuben Jayantilaal Joshi Ki Joint Household. Below directorial credit Ayan Mukerji, she was first featured within the Bollywood movie Wake Up Sid (2009). She can also be a dubbing artist.
Shruti Bapna Biography
|Title
|Shruti Bapna
|Actual Title
|Shruti Bapna
|Nickname
|Shruti
|Occupation
|Actress
|Date of Beginning
|1 January 1988
|Age
|33 (as of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|Capricorn
|Household
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: Shakuntala Bapna
Sisters: Ruby Drum
|Marital Standing
|Married
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Husband
|Tushar Ishwar
|Youngsters
|NA
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|Indian Language Faculty, Lagos
|School
|College of Mumbai, Mumbai
|Hobbies
|Music and Dance
|Beginning Place
|But to be up to date
|Hometown
|Jaipur, India
|Present Metropolis
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Top
|160 cm
Shruti Bapna’s Official Social Profiles
fb.com/shruti.bapna.1
twitter.com/shrutibapna
instagram.com/shrutitheactor
Attention-grabbing info about Shruti Bapna
- Dancer Shriti Bapna likes to apply meditation.
- Crazily, Petrol odor is one in all her favorite smells.
Shruti Bapna Pictures
TV and Net Collection
|Yr
|Title
|Position
|Channel
|2008–09
|Jasuben Jayantilaal Joshi Ki Joint Household
|The hair
|Think about TV
|2009
|Burey Bhi Hum Bhale Bhi Hum
|Hetal
|Star Plus
|2012
|Sasural Genda Phool
|Peeya
|Star Plus
|2010–2012
|Saas Bina Sasural
|Nitika Vedprakash Chaturvedi
|Sony TV
|2013
|Chhanchhan
|Rupali
|Sony TV
|2013–2016, 2017 (3 episodes)
|Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
|Vandita Bala Chandran
|Star Plus
|2014
|Ishq Kills
|Maid
|Star Plus
|2015-2018
|Sense8
|Devi
|Netflix
|2016
|Women on High
|Diana (Gia’s boss)
|Mtv
|2019
|Medically Yourrs
|Chandni Ma’am
|Alt balaji
|2020
|Breathe: Into the Shadows
|Natasha Garewal
|Prime Video
|Yr
|Title
|Position
|2009
|Wake Up Sid
|Debbie
|2012
|Rowdy Rathore
|Sonakshi’s Good friend in Track Chamak Challo
|2012
|Ekk Deewana Tha
|Prateik’s Sister
|2013
|The Lunchbox
|Mehrunisa (Sheikh’s Spouse)
|2015
|Gabbar Is Again
|Lakshmi
|2017
|Daddy
|Rani
|2019
|Chitrakut
|Kim
|2019
|Mardaani 2
|Bharti
