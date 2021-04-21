LATEST

Shruti Bapna Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images & More

Shruti Bapna

Shruti Bapna is an Indian actress from Bollywood Trade who labored in commercials, internet sequence, and TV exhibits. Within the yr 2008, she steps into an performing profession by means of the NDTV serial Jasuben Jayantilaal Joshi Ki Joint Household. Below directorial credit Ayan Mukerji, she was first featured within the Bollywood movie Wake Up Sid (2009). She can also be a dubbing artist.

Shruti Bapna Biography

Title Shruti Bapna
Actual Title Shruti Bapna
Nickname Shruti
Occupation Actress
Date of Beginning 1 January 1988
Age 33 (as of 2021)
Zodiac signal Capricorn
Household Father: But to be up to date
Mom: Shakuntala Bapna
Sisters: Ruby Drum
Marital Standing Married
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Husband Tushar Ishwar
Youngsters NA
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification But to be up to date
Faculty Indian Language Faculty, Lagos
School College of Mumbai, Mumbai
Hobbies Music and Dance
Beginning Place But to be up to date
Hometown Jaipur, India
Present Metropolis Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian
Top 160 cm

Shruti Bapna’s Official Social Profiles

fb.com/shruti.bapna.1

twitter.com/shrutibapna

instagram.com/shrutitheactor

Attention-grabbing info about Shruti Bapna

  • Dancer Shriti Bapna likes to apply meditation.
  • Crazily, Petrol odor is one in all her favorite smells.

Shruti Bapna Pictures

TV and Net Collection

Yr Title Position Channel
2008–09 Jasuben Jayantilaal Joshi Ki Joint Household The hair Think about TV
2009 Burey Bhi Hum Bhale Bhi Hum Hetal Star Plus
2012 Sasural Genda Phool Peeya Star Plus
2010–2012 Saas Bina Sasural Nitika Vedprakash Chaturvedi Sony TV
2013 Chhanchhan Rupali Sony TV
2013–2016, 2017 (3 episodes) Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Vandita Bala Chandran Star Plus
2014 Ishq Kills Maid Star Plus
2015-2018 Sense8 Devi Netflix
2016 Women on High Diana (Gia’s boss) Mtv
2019 Medically Yourrs Chandni Ma’am Alt balaji
2020 Breathe: Into the Shadows Natasha Garewal Prime Video
Yr Title Position
2009 Wake Up Sid Debbie
2012 Rowdy Rathore Sonakshi’s Good friend in Track Chamak Challo
2012 Ekk Deewana Tha Prateik’s Sister
2013 The Lunchbox Mehrunisa (Sheikh’s Spouse)
2015 Gabbar Is Again Lakshmi
2017 Daddy Rani
2019 Chitrakut Kim
2019 Mardaani 2 Bharti

