Shruti Haasan: If you have Pawan Kalyan who can influence the public, that's great

Shruti Haasan: If you have Pawan Kalyan who can influence the public, that's great
Shruti Haasan: If you have Pawan Kalyan who can influence the public, that’s great

Shruti Haasan Her kitty has several big budget projects and is awaiting the release of Jana Sena chief and actor Power Star Pawan Kalyan The starrer film Vekel Saab, which is Veenu Sriram’s magnum opus. Significantly, Shruti Haasan has previously worked with Pawan Kalyan in the hit film Gabbar Singh which was released in 2015. The court room drama marks the second collaboration between Wakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan.

During a recent media interaction, Shruti Haasan spoke at Wakel Saab about the social message that addresses inaccurate and consensual issues in the country.

Gabbar Singh and Crack fame Shruti Haasan said, “It is important to make films like Wakeel Saab. And then, if you have someone like Power Star Pawan Kalyan who can impress the public, that’s great. Any person in a position to use it to provoke thought is powerful. “

Apart from Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan, the film Wakeel Saab also stars Nivetha Thomas, who has stepped into the shoes of Taapsee Pannu, Anjali and Ananya Nagla, reprising the roles of Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang from the original Hindi National Award-winning film Pink is.

