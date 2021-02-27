Shruti Haasan posed with her boyfriend – TheMiracleTech

Shruti Haasan, who dated her ex-boyfriend Michael Corsell from Italy a few years ago, is now rumored to be dating an art painter and rapper named Santanu Hazarika from Guwahati. The latest picture of both of them is going viral on the internet, which reached Chennai on 26 February.

Shruti shared a beautiful picture of her with her boyfriend on Instagram Stories. Both are seen wearing face masks with quirky prints. The two posed for the camera hugging each other and looked happy and satisfied. Shruti, who is a fashion icon, paired a gray plush top with a statement neckpiece and Santanu wore a glittery shirt, looking dapper.

Shruti, who arrived in Chennai, also met her father and actor Kamal Haasan and shared a picture on Instagram. Talking about Santanu, this doodle artist’s Instagram bio states that he won the Best Doodle Artist at the 2014 Doodle Art Competition. He is also the co-founder of GAP – Gauhati Art Project. Which is an art community in Northeast India.

A few years ago, Shruti broke up with her ex-boyfriend and the actress quickly came out of grief, proving her strong and independent personality. She has at times demonstrated in the public arena the things she wants to do without forcing herself to fit into a standard female stereotype. On the work front, Shruti Haasan will soon be seen in her upcoming Tamil film Labaam. Directed by SP Jananathan, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role

