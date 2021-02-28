ENTERTAINMENT

Shruti Haasan posing with rumored boyfriend

Shruti Haasan Who is currently in Chennai, shared a picture of him with his father Kamal Haasan and in another photo he is seen posing with his rumored boyfriend and doodle artist Shantanu Hazarika.

Shantanu Hazarika is seen smiling behind her mask while posing with Shruti Haasan. Together, Shruti and Shantanu met costume designer Amrit Ram. This is the first time Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika were spotted in Chennai after the news about their relationship went viral.

A few weeks ago, Shruti Haasan was in discussion for her relationship with her rumored boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. Recently, Santanu Hazarika and her friends held a surprise birthday party for Shruti Haasan, and Gabbar Singh took the woman to Instagram to share several photos from the birthday bash.

Santanu Hazarika, a resident of Guwahati is also a doodle artist, painter and rapper. He won the Best Doodle Artist Award at the 2014 Doodle Art Competition of the year.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan has exciting projects in her kitty. He was last seen Gopichand MaliniMaas’s film Crack was released with Maharaja Ravi Teja, which was a blockbuster at the box office. She will be seen in a pivotal role directed by Veenu Sriram, which features the Telugu remake Pink titled Wakeel Saab as Power Star Pawan Kalyan.

