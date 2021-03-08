Shruti Heaps praises Darling Prabhas – TheMiracleTech

Shruti Haasan started off with a crack by scoring a blockbuster with Crack. His performance in the latest Netflix film Pitta Kathalu also received widespread acclaim. Meanwhile, she is also starring in 2022, one of Salar’s most awaited projects.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, this action thriller features Prabhas in the lead role. Generally, Prabhas is known for his earthly attitude and kind temperament. People working with him always point to this attitude of Prabhas. Now, Shruti has also joined that list.

Talking about his experience of working with Prabhas, Shruti said that there are some people who describe themselves as grounded, but not so with Prabhas. She said that she is really a down to earth person. Shruti also said that she will not have any action scenes in the film. Salar is set to appear on screen on 14 April 2022.

