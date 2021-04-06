Shruti Rao Wiki Biography, Web Series, Movies, Song, Video, Photos Age, Height and other Details

Shruti Rao is an actress and singer. She is best known for wotk in Bhojpuri movie Litti Chokha against Khesari Lal Yadav. Shruti Rao started her career with singing and sang more than dozens of song.

Bio / Wiki Nick Name Occupation Actress | Singer Debut Litti Chokha (2020) Personal Information Date of birth 19 Oct 1997 Age 23 years(in 2020) Birth place New Delhi, India Current City Mumbai, Maharashtra Current Address Mumbai, Maharashtra Nationality Languages(s) Indian Religion Hindi English | Bhojpuri | Hariyanvi Zodiac Sign Hobbies Singing | Dancing Height 5 feet 4 inch Weight 49 kg Skin Tone Legit Hair Color Black Eye Color Black Figure 32-28-30 Family Father’s Name Not Knwon Mother’s Name Not Knwon Brother’s Name Vicky Rao Sister’s Name About Kids Boy Friend/Affairs/Marital Status Marital Status Single Marriage Day Spouse Name Education and Award(s) Education M.B.A from Deshbandhu College,Delhi University Award(s) Social media Wikipedia Not Yet IMDB Facebook https://www.facebook.com/shrutirao.singer Twitter Instagram Official Website Favorites Favorite Actor Khesari Lal Yadav Favorite Actress Kajol Favorite Sports Cricket Favorite Film Favorite Song Favorite Singer Kishor Kumar Favorite Car Favorite Bike Per Movie Charges Depend on work

Shruti Rao movies, serial and web series

Unknown Facts About Shruti Rao

Shruti Rao is an actress and Singer.

Shruti Rao started her career with Singing.