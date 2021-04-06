Shruti Rao Wiki Biography, Web Series, Movies, Song, Video, Photos Age, Height and other Details

Shruti Rao is an actress and singer. She is best known for wotk in Bhojpuri movie Litti Chokha against Khesari Lal Yadav. Shruti Rao started her career with singing and sang more than dozens of song.
|Bio / Wiki
|Nick Name
|Occupation
|Actress | Singer
|Debut
|Litti Chokha (2020)
|Personal Information
|Date of birth
|19 Oct 1997
|Age
|23 years(in 2020)
|Birth place
|New Delhi, India
|Current City
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Current Address
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Nationality
|Languages(s)
|Indian
|Religion
|Hindi English | Bhojpuri | Hariyanvi
|Zodiac Sign
|Hobbies
|Singing | Dancing
|Height
|5 feet 4 inch
|Weight
|49 kg
|Skin Tone
|Legit
|Hair Color
|Black
|Eye Color
|Black
|Figure
|32-28-30
|Family
|Father’s Name
|Not Knwon
|Mother’s Name
|Not Knwon
|Brother’s Name
|Vicky Rao
|Sister’s Name
|About Kids
|Boy Friend/Affairs/Marital Status
|Marital Status
|Single
|Marriage Day
|Spouse Name
|Education and Award(s)
|Education
|M.B.A from Deshbandhu College,Delhi University
|Award(s)
|Social media
|Wikipedia
|Not Yet
|IMDB
|https://www.facebook.com/shrutirao.singer
|Official Website
|Favorites
|Favorite Actor
|Khesari Lal Yadav
|Favorite Actress
|Kajol
|Favorite Sports
|Cricket
|Favorite Film
|Favorite Song
|Favorite Singer
|Kishor Kumar
|Favorite Car
|Favorite Bike
|Per Movie Charges
|Depend on work
Shruti Rao movies, serial and web series
Unknown Facts About Shruti Rao
- Shruti Rao is an actress and Singer.
- Shruti Rao started her career with Singing.
- Shruti Rao worked opposite Khesari Lal Yadav in Film Litti Chokha.
Shruti Rao new bhojpuri song video
Shruti Rao Video
Shruti Rao film Litti Chokha trailer
