Shruti Rao Wiki Biography, Web Series, Movies, Song, Video, Photos Age, Height and other Details

Shruti Rao Wiki Biography
Shruti Rao Wiki Biography

Shruti Rao is an actress and singer. She is best known for wotk in Bhojpuri movie Litti Chokha against Khesari Lal Yadav. Shruti Rao started her career with singing and sang more than dozens of song.

Bio / Wiki
Nick Name
Occupation Actress | Singer
Debut Litti Chokha (2020)
Personal Information
Date of birth 19 Oct 1997
Age 23 years(in 2020)
Birth place New Delhi, India
Current City Mumbai, Maharashtra
Current Address Mumbai, Maharashtra
Nationality
Languages(s) Indian
Religion Hindi English | Bhojpuri | Hariyanvi
Zodiac Sign
Hobbies Singing | Dancing
Height 5 feet 4 inch
Weight 49 kg
Skin Tone Legit
Hair Color Black
Eye Color Black
Figure 32-28-30
Family
Father’s Name Not Knwon
Mother’s Name Not Knwon
Brother’s Name Vicky Rao
Sister’s Name
About Kids
Boy Friend/Affairs/Marital Status
Marital Status Single
Marriage Day
Spouse Name
Education and Award(s)
Education M.B.A from Deshbandhu College,Delhi University
Award(s)
Social media
Wikipedia Not Yet
IMDB
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/shrutirao.singer
Twitter
Instagram
Official Website
Favorites
Favorite Actor Khesari Lal Yadav
Favorite Actress Kajol
Favorite Sports Cricket
Favorite Film
Favorite Song
Favorite Singer Kishor Kumar
Favorite Car
Favorite Bike
Per Movie Charges Depend on work

Contents hide
1 Shruti Rao movies, serial and web series
2 Unknown Facts About Shruti Rao
2.1 Shruti Rao new bhojpuri song video
2.2 Shruti Rao Video
2.3 Shruti Rao film Litti Chokha trailer

Shruti Rao movies, serial and web series

Unknown Facts About Shruti Rao

  • Shruti Rao is an actress and Singer.
  • Shruti Rao started her career with Singing.
  • Shruti Rao worked opposite Khesari Lal Yadav in Film Litti Chokha.

Shruti Rao new bhojpuri song video

Shruti Rao Video

Shruti Rao film Litti Chokha trailer

Shruti Rao actress

Shruti Rao Wiki movie litti chokha

.

