Shrutika Gaokar Wiki Biography, Web Series, Movies, Video, Age,Height, Affairs and other Details

Shrutika Gaokar Wiki Biography, Web Series, Movies, Video, Age,Height, Affairs and other Details

Shrutika Gaokkar is an actress and mannequin who has labored in Internet Sequence, film and music video. She labored in standard net collection like Kooku’s Athithi in home, Prime Flix’s 92 hours and All about Part 377 and went on to proceed with some wonderful music movies like – Ishq Mein Tere Choor, Hare Rama Hare Krishna & merchandise quantity ‘Popcorn’ from Telugu Film.

Bio / Wiki
Nick Title
Occupation Actress | Mannequin
Debut Three Atrangi Jai-Veeru-Gabbar
Private Data
Date of start
Age
Start place Goa, India
Present Metropolis Mumbai, India
Present Handle Goa, India
Nationality Indian
Languages(s) Hindi | English | Marathi
Faith Hinduism
Zodiac Signal
Hobbies
Top 5 ft 5 inch
Weight 51 kg
Pores and skin Tone Truthful
Hair Shade Black
Eye Shade Black
Determine 34-28-30
Household
Father’s Title
Mom’s Title
Brother’s Title Pratik Gaokar
Sister’s Title
About Children
Boy Pal/Affairs/Marital Standing
Marital Standing Single
Marriage Day
Partner Title
Training and Award(s)
Training Studied from College of Mumbai
Award(s)
Social media
Wikipedia
IMDB https://www.imdb.com/identify/nm7288053/
Fb https://www.fb.com/shruti.bella.7
Twitter
Instagram @shrutikagaokkar
Official Web site
Favorites
Favourite Actor Replace Quickly
Favourite Actress Replace Quickly
Favourite Sports activities Replace Quickly
Favourite Movie Replace Quickly
Favourite Track Replace Quickly
Favourite Singer Replace Quickly
Favourite Automotive Replace Quickly
Favourite Bike Replace Quickly
Per Film Prices Depend upon work

Shrutika Gaokar motion pictures, serial and net collection

Atithi in home 2021
Harm Mainu Kar Gayi: Simran Jeet 2021
Kardi Aa Fear 2021
5 as Similar 2021
Mera Baalam 2020
Lalla Lalla Lori 2020
92 Hours 2020
Ishqholics 2019
The final night time 2019
Sivaranjani 2019
Pending love 2018
All About Part 377 2016
Three Atrangi Jai-Veeru-Gabbar 2015

Unknown Information About Shrutika Gaokar

  • Shrutika Gaokar works in film, net collection and music video.
  • Shrutika Gaokar carry out Telugu film Sivaranjini’s merchandise quantity.

Shrutika Gaokkar 92 hours

Shrutika Gaokka net collection

Shrutika Gaokka music video

Shrutika Gaokar kooku net collection Atithi in home

