Shrutika Gaokar Wiki Biography, Web Series, Movies, Video, Age,Height, Affairs and other Details

Shrutika Gaokkar is an actress and mannequin who has labored in Internet Sequence, film and music video. She labored in standard net collection like Kooku’s Athithi in home, Prime Flix’s 92 hours and All about Part 377 and went on to proceed with some wonderful music movies like – Ishq Mein Tere Choor, Hare Rama Hare Krishna & merchandise quantity ‘Popcorn’ from Telugu Film.

Bio / Wiki Nick Title Occupation Actress | Mannequin Debut Three Atrangi Jai-Veeru-Gabbar Private Data Date of start Age Start place Goa, India Present Metropolis Mumbai, India Present Handle Goa, India Nationality Indian Languages(s) Hindi | English | Marathi Faith Hinduism Zodiac Signal Hobbies Top 5 ft 5 inch Weight 51 kg Pores and skin Tone Truthful Hair Shade Black Eye Shade Black Determine 34-28-30 Household Father’s Title Mom’s Title Brother’s Title Pratik Gaokar Sister’s Title About Children Boy Pal/Affairs/Marital Standing Marital Standing Single Marriage Day Partner Title Training and Award(s) Training Studied from College of Mumbai Award(s) Social media Wikipedia IMDB https://www.imdb.com/identify/nm7288053/ Fb https://www.fb.com/shruti.bella.7 Twitter Instagram @shrutikagaokkar Official Web site Favorites Favourite Actor Replace Quickly Favourite Actress Replace Quickly Favourite Sports activities Replace Quickly Favourite Movie Replace Quickly Favourite Track Replace Quickly Favourite Singer Replace Quickly Favourite Automotive Replace Quickly Favourite Bike Replace Quickly Per Film Prices Depend upon work

Shrutika Gaokar motion pictures, serial and net collection

Atithi in home 2021 Harm Mainu Kar Gayi: Simran Jeet 2021 Kardi Aa Fear 2021 5 as Similar 2021 Mera Baalam 2020 Lalla Lalla Lori 2020 92 Hours 2020 Ishqholics 2019 The final night time 2019 Sivaranjani 2019 Pending love 2018 All About Part 377 2016 Three Atrangi Jai-Veeru-Gabbar 2015

Unknown Information About Shrutika Gaokar

