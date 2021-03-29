LATEST

“Sh*t Dumb…As Hell”: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints RB, Disgusted By NFL Expanding To 17 Games In 2021-22 NFL Season Next Year | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on

The NFL decided to expand from its traditional 16 game format to 17 games for next year. Alvin Kamara did not take lightly to the news.

Kamara tweeted out a reaction in which he shows his clear opposition to the decision.

As a result of the decision, the NFL will probably trim down the pre-season to two or three games as well.

The new CBA passed in March 2020 gave the NFL the option to expand to 17 games and they have chosen to exercise that option for the next season. The NFL had not made a change to their schedule since 1978, the longest period they had gone without doing so.

Also Read: “I’m going to beat the s–t out of them”: Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians promises gruesome training camp for his players ahead of the 2021 season.

Contents hide
1 Why Did The NFL Decide To Expand To 17 Games Next Year? Why Was Alvin Kamara Upset By The Decision?
2 Who Will Play Each Other In The NFL’s Extra 17th Game?

Why Did The NFL Decide To Expand To 17 Games Next Year? Why Was Alvin Kamara Upset By The Decision?

The biggest reason the NFL decided to expand is, well, of course, for money. An extra game means extra revenue. One more game means additional viewers, ticket sales, merchandise purchases, and all the micro-transactions that occur at an NFL venue.

The COVID-19 pandemic had greatly affected NFL viewership and ticket sales. As a result, the NFL and its teams lost a reported $4 billion in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a drop in the salary cap this year, and thus the NFL definitely felt the urgency of making the decision to switch to a 17-game season.

However, this doesn’t mean that everyone involved is happy. As seen above, Alvin Kamara was clearly upset by the change. Why though?

Well, for NFL players an extra game means extra training, more practice, and more in-game activity. In a league as physical as the NFL, every game matters when it comes to a player’s health. One more game could mean a devastating injury.

Also, a cut in the pre-season means that players have less time to get used to the speed of the game and get back into shape. Starters typically use this time to ease their way back into playing full-fledged NFL games again, and teams use it to test rookies and backups out. Thus, there are reasons that players like Kamara would be disappointed by this move.

Who Will Play Each Other In The NFL’s Extra 17th Game?

The NFL has already indicated that the 17th game will be decided on a rotational basis. Teams from one division will play teams from another division depending on which position they finished in the division the year before.

The divisions will rotate every year, and all the matchups will be interconference ones. That means we get to see more AFC-NFC games that usually only come by every four years.

The NFL also might already have decided what those matchups might look like next year:

There are definitely some must-watch games in there like Green Bay vs. Kansas City, Seattle vs. Pittsburgh, and the Los Angeles Rams vs. the Baltimore Ravens. For us fans, an extra game can only be a good thing. Who doesn’t want to see more football?

Also Read: “Deshaun Watson Got Killed With No Proof…But Nobody Want To Say Anything About Chad Wheeler”: Colts LB Darius Leonard Bashes ESPN & Media For Staying Silent During Chad Wheeler Case

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
294
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
286
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
280
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
256
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x