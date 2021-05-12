Shukla The Tiger Season 1 Download All Episodes 480p 730p Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Movierulz, Filmyzilla

Shukla The Tiger is the new original MX series released online: on May 11, 2021. This is a romantic crime drama series based on the story of a famous gangster from Gorkhapur in the 90’s. This series is inspired by a gangster from Gorkhapur who was known to many UP and BIHAR politicians. When it was too late to stop him for the first time, a Special Task Force was formed to get him. The story of Shukla The Tiger season 1 contains drama, emotion, action and romance.

Watch Latest Original Mx Shukla The Tiger Season 1 All Episode on MX Player App Available for Android and iOS. Mx player provides views to watch Shukla The Tiger Season 1 All Episode for free. So watch and download Shukla The Tiger web series All Episode on MX Player. Ravi Bhatia in the lead role. He played a young gangster role and he also appeared in many TV series, such as Jodha Akbar (2013-2015), Roro Jonggrang (2016), Love in the Sky of the Taj Mahal (2015) and many others.

Hot Young actress Shafaq Naaz plays the lead role of the female character. She paly the love interest of Shukla. She looks very good in the 90s role and she plays both an emotional and a romantic role in her love story. Shafaq Naaz, known for her role on the series Mahabharat (2013-2014), Chidiya Ghar (2011-2017), Mushkil: Fear Behind You (2019) and several others. Star Arham Abbasi, Gaurav Arora, Arun Verma, Garima Agarwal, Umesh Singh and others also play supporting roles in Shukla The Tiger Web Series. Watch the latest episode of Shukla The Tiger Season 1 Web Series on Mx Player.

MX Original Shukla The Tiger season 1 web series

