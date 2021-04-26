Shukra Movie (2021) Full HD Leaked Online on Tamilrockers For Free Download

Shukra film is the newest sufferer of piracy web sites. It’s the newest Telugu action-drama directed by Suku Purvaj and collectively produced by A.Padmanabha Reddy, Tej Palle, Varaprasad Boddu, Rudra. Shukra film obtain hyperlink is accessible on many torrent web sites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Kuttymovies, Masstamilan, Isaimini, Filmywap, 1Tamilmv.win, and extra.
DISCLAIMER: We advise our readers to observe motion pictures solely in theatres and official media companies like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, and extra. Don’t assist or use pirated web sites like Moviesda, Tamilrockers, Madrasrockers, Filmywap, Khatrimaza, Telegram, Jio rockers to stream motion pictures on-line.
This film options Arvind Krishna and Srijitaa Ghosh within the lead roles together with sub casts. The plot of the story a few couple enters a metropolis dominated by legal thugs however an unsettling affair reopens twists and explored new tensions. Whereas the music and soundtracks for the film are composed by Ashirvad.
Many of the new releases had been made out there for free obtain by common torrent websites. Tamilrockers one of many common pirated web sites leaked the complete film on-line. It additionally gives the film in varied resolutions like 360p, 480p, 720p.
Shukra Film Particulars
Film Title: Shukra
Forged: Arvind Krishna, Srijitaa Ghosh
Director: Suku purvaj
Producers: A.Padmanabha Reddy, Tej Palle
Music: Ashirvad
Launch Date: April 23, 2021
Language: Telugu
