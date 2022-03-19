Shweta Tiwari daughter Palak Tiwari shares her bold look in red short skirt and white crop top | To show boldness, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter did such a photoshoot, eyes were fixed on the stylish skirt

new Delhi: Famous actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is also seen following in her footsteps, or rather she has gained popularity equal to her mother in a very short time. Palak is often in the headlines for one reason or the other. Especially her stylish and bold look keeps attracting people’s attention. Now again Palak has blown everyone’s senses.

Palak is very active on social media

Palak has already made a long fan following even before entering the acting world. In such a situation, his fans are always desperate for his new looks. The actress also never disappoints her fans and keeps showing glimpses of her new photoshoot almost every day. Now again he has shared his bold avatar with the fans.

Palak shared a bold look

In the latest photos, Palak is seen wearing a white crop top and maroon color stylish short skirt. To complete her look, Palak has left her hair open on one side and has done nude makeup with a smokey eye look.

With this, she is wearing hoop earrings. At the same time, he is wearing a small neckpiece around the neck and a bracelet in his hand.

Palak is looking very hot

During this, Palak has given many poses in the camera while showing her style. Here she is looking very hot. Fans have fallen in love with this style of hers. In a few hours, lakhs of likes have come on these photos of Palak. At the same time, the fans are also not tired of praising this avatar of him. Posting these photos, he wrote in the caption, ‘Friday night look.’

Palak will be seen in this film

Talking about Palak’s work front, she will soon be seen in the upcoming film ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’. In this film, he will be seen in the lead role with Vivek Oberoi. Through this film, he is all set to step into Bollywood. Palak’s fans are very excited to see her in the film.

read this also- Rani Chatterjee’s gym look stunned her senses, created a sensation on social media

Zee Hindustan News App: Download to read all the news from across the world, Bollywood, Business, Astrology, Religion, Sports and Gadgets on your mobile Zee Hindustan News App.