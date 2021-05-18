Shweta Tiwari looked hot in skirt and crop top, photos surfaced from the set

People of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 are eagerly waiting to tell that this time, many big actors like Anushka Sen Abhinav Shukla Divyanka Tripathi Nikki Tamboli and Shweta Tiwari will be seen.

Please tell that Shweta Tiwari always remains a topic of discussion about her personal life but still she is busy in her work

Recently, Shweta Tiwari has posted some pictures in which she looks very hot in skirt and crop top which you can see in these pictures and the open bar is adding beauty to her beauty.

Shweta Tiwari has been associated with television for the past several years and she is still busy with her acting career.