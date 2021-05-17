Shweta Tiwari to exiting Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 EARLY?

As we know and have been reading, Shweta Tiwari is surrounded by controversies. She is currently in Cape Town for stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 but still back home media is covering what is going on in her personal life. Soon after she left, the actress made news as estranged husband Abhinav Kohli claimed that she abandoned their son, Reynash. While the actress did issue multiple clarifications, Kohli too, has been adamant on his side of the story and it has been an ongoing event as of now.

Later, he took to court and the Mumbai High court gave him a date for hearing. Now he is hopeful that he may get a court hearing where the two of them will be able to put their side forward after a written complaint is filed by him following by a reply from Shweta.

Now we hear that Shweta might take a ticket back to India will have her journey on the show cut down. She will need to attend the proceedings at the court and owing to the same she will not be able to star in the show after a point.

However, reports in a leading entertainment portal suggest that these are mere speculations and the reports are untrue. The report further mentioned that the actress does not have any plans of returning to Indian before she completes her journey on the show and has been in touch with her son and her family.