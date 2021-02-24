Shyam Singh Rao First Look: Mystery Woman Hugging Bengali Man Nani

On the occasion of Nani’s 37th birthday, the makers Shyam Sinha Roy First Look poster unveiled. Granny Decal is playing the role in this upcoming film, which was launched in the month of December with a customary worship.

The film Shyam Sinha Roy is being starred by Rahul Sankrityayan, and stars Sai Pallavi and Kriti Shetty as the female.

Coming on the first look poster of Shyam Sinha Rao, Nani has never been seen as a Bengali man before. A mystery woman is hugging Nani while she is seen posing for Royali.

Nani starrer Shyam Sinha Roy is composed by Mickey J. Mayer, while cinematography is by Sanu John Varghese and editing is by Naveen Nuli. A number of top notch technicians are working for the film produced by Venkat S. Boyanapalli.

On the other hand, Nani Tuck is also playing the lead role in Jagdish. The film will see Peli Choipulu fame Ritu Verma romancing Nani while Jagapathi Babu is playing the pivotal role. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Nani Starr is produced jointly by Sahu Garpati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screen banner. Tuck Jagdish is set to hit theaters on April 23.