ENTERTAINMENT

Shyam Singh Rao First Look: Mystery Woman Hugging Bengali Man Nani

Posted on
Shyam Singh Rao First Look: Mystery Woman Hugging Bengali Man Nani
Shyam Sinha Rao First Look: Mystery Woman Hugging Bengali Man Nani

On the occasion of Nani’s 37th birthday, the makers Shyam Sinha Roy First Look poster unveiled. Granny Decal is playing the role in this upcoming film, which was launched in the month of December with a customary worship.

The film Shyam Sinha Roy is being starred by Rahul Sankrityayan, and stars Sai Pallavi and Kriti Shetty as the female.

Coming on the first look poster of Shyam Sinha Rao, Nani has never been seen as a Bengali man before. A mystery woman is hugging Nani while she is seen posing for Royali.

Nani starrer Shyam Sinha Roy is composed by Mickey J. Mayer, while cinematography is by Sanu John Varghese and editing is by Naveen Nuli. A number of top notch technicians are working for the film produced by Venkat S. Boyanapalli.

On the other hand, Nani Tuck is also playing the lead role in Jagdish. The film will see Peli Choipulu fame Ritu Verma romancing Nani while Jagapathi Babu is playing the pivotal role. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Nani Starr is produced jointly by Sahu Garpati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screen banner. Tuck Jagdish is set to hit theaters on April 23.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
930
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
907
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
833
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });