Shyam Sinha Roy FL: Worth All The Hype – TheMiracleTech

There was a lot of excitement around the first look poster of Natural Star Nani’s Shyam Sinha Roy and it is worth all the publicity. The poster today congratulates Nani on her birthday and this look of Nani is the best ever in her career.

The man who usually plays the role next door, Nani Rahul Sankrityayan is playing a unique and extraordinary role as Shyam Sinha Roy in direction. The picture itself says why this is a director’s dream project and why Nani is taking special care in terms of showing looks and looks in her acting.

As the story is set in the backdrop of Kolkata and Nani plays the role of a Bengali, she gets a remarkable physical transformation. As we can see in the poster, Nani has put on weight to look heavy. The poster features a period touch with hairstyles and dressing.

Nani is embraced in a traditional avatar by a girl whose face is not visible in the picture. Now we conclude that she is Sai Pallavi or Kriti Shetty. Although Nani seems to be quite intense in the poster.

In the background, a printing press, a typewriter and a rickshaw are seen which all represent the traditions and heritage of West Bengal.

Madonna Sebastian is the second heroine in the film written by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment, while Mikki J. Mayer is presenting the soundtrack.

Shyam Sinha Roy’s long shooting schedule is currently happening in Kolkata. All the leading artists are participating in it.

