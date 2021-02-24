Shyam Sinha Roy Movie (2021): Cast | Teaser | Trailer | Songs | Release date

Shyam Sinha Roy Movie 2021: Nani 2 Movie directed by Rahul Sankrityayan “Shyam Sinha Roy“. The film is being produced Naga Vamsi On Sithara Entertainment banner. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian and Uppena’s masterpiece Shetty. Set in the backdrop of Kolkata, the Shyam Sinha Roy movie is based on the theme of rebirth. According to sources, a Kolkata-themed road with the Kalighat Kali temple has been constructed on a budget of 6 crores for the film.
|The director
|Rahul Sankrityan
|the creator
|Venkata Boyanapalli
|The script
|Rahul Sankrityan
|The style
|Supernatural thriller
|story
|Janga satyadev
|Enacted
|Granny
|music
|Mickey j mayer
|The cinematographer
|Sanu John Varghese
|Editor
|Naveen Nuli
|Construction organization
|Niharika Entertainment
|Release date
|2021
|Language: Hindi
|Telugu
Shyam Sinha Roy Movie Motion Poster
See the first look poster of Nani Shyam Sinha Roy here,
Shyam Sinha Roy Movie Cast
Here is the complete cast list of Shyam Sinha Roy,
Shyam Sinha Roy Telugu Movie Trailer
Shyam Sinha Roy Movie Songs
