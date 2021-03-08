Shyam Sinha Roy’s teaser on Ugadi?

27th film of Natural Star Nani, Shyam Sinha Roy, Is being directed by Rahul Sankrityayan and the film is currently shooting at a brisk pace. A few days ago the makers of Shyam Sinha Roy launched the First Look poster and now as per the latest reports, the makers of Nani Starr are planning to unveil it on the occasion of the teaser Ugadi In the month of April. An official announcement will be made about the teaser release date of Shyam Sinha Roy very soon.

The filmmaker is planning to make Shyam Sinha on a huge budget, making it one of the most expensive films of Nani’s career in the Telugu film industry. There are also reports that the star may play a dual role. The film also stars Abhay and Fida fame Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian and Kirthi Shetty in female lead roles.

Nani star Shyam Sinha Roy has been placed in Bangkok under the Niharika Entertainment banner. Sanu Varghese, who previously worked on the sports-based drama Jersey, is handling cinematography while Mickey J. Mayer is composing the music.

Apart from Shyam Sinha Roy, Nani Tuck will also be seen playing the lead role in Jagdish, which is slated to hit theaters in April last week.

