Siakam’s triple-double helps Raptors recover from slow start

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors’ 125-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

A – The Raptors got off to a slow start and finished strong in one stroke. Minnesota threw the first punch, leading to a 17-point lead before the Raptors came to their senses. The massive swing since the first quarter saw the Raptors take a 27-point lead in the fourth quarter before clearing the bench for another feel-good win at home. The result is even sweeter as Cleveland lost again, and is now two games behind the Raptors for sixth in the East.

Two – This game was kept separate for a long time as both teams work equally. Chris Finch was an assistant coach under Nick Nurse last season, and they have worked together for it as well.