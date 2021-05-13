Siblings – Bond of Heart to Heart – Episode 8

Hey all!!!

Sorry for the delay…

Recap: Neha sees Nive and Anupam fighting!!! Mohini sees Neha and longs for her!!! Mahir gets to know the truth!!! Dev stands up for Sona!!! Panditji approves Dev-Sona wedding!!! Komo gets bonded with Prerna!!! Mahir meets Prerna!!!

Episode 8

Scene 1

Mahir is stunned to see Prerna.

Bela: Prerna, finally you came. Meet Mahir and Mahir, she is my friend Prerna.

Mahir and Prerna greet each other.

Prerna: Finally I met you. I have been asking her for a long time to make me meet you.

Mahir: Yeah, it’s a pleasure to meet you.

Anurag comes in.

Rajesh: Anurag, come in beta.

Bela: Mahir, he is Anurag, Prerna’s fiancee.

Mahir is shocked as he knows who is Anurag but he doesn’t know Mahir.

Mahir greets him too.

Veena brings tea to everyone.

Veena: We always considered Bela as our own daughter. So, to see our two future sons-in-law at the same time is a nice feeling.

Rajesh: Absolutely.

Prerna: Bela, Mahir, and Anurag come let’s go upstairs and chat a lot.

Rajesh: Yeah, go and have some time.

They leave upstairs.

Anurag: Mahir, where are you from?

Mahir: Mumbai.

Anurag gets excited as he knows Dev is staying there.

Anurag: Do you know someone as Dev.

Mahir is shocked.

Bela: Yeah, Dev is Mahir’s best friend.

Anurag: Really???

Mahir: Anurag, actually I know about you and your family. I also know you are not responsible for the split.

Anurag: But Bhai and badima don’t know this. They don’t want to join us. But ma is trying hard to unite the family.

Mahir thinks if Sona and Dev get married, then at least in the future these sisters will get to know each other.

Mahir: Let it be Mahir. Your dad should have a change of heart. Until nothing will be solved.

Prerna and Bela look at them cluelessly.

Prerna: Guys, what are you talking about?

Anurag: Prerna, you need to know something before you come to our family.

Prerna: What?

Anurag tells her everything. Prerna is shocked.

Prerna: Oh my god, this is bad. Don’t worry Anurag, I’m with you. Let’s unite our families.

Anurag smiles.

Mahir, Bela, Anurag, Prerna have a good time together !!!

Scene 2

Neha goes to the event stage and sees Nivi. She remembers her fight with Anupam.

Neha (to herself): Nivi didi is intelligent and beautiful. Even Anupam is good-looking. Why didi is rejecting him? What’s the reason?

Just then she hits a man. He is Ranveer.

Ranveer: Hey, you are Neha right?

Neha: Yes, do you know me?

Ranveer: Everyone in this fashion empire knows you.

Neha: But sorry, I don’t know you.

Ranveer: It’s ok, no need to be sorry. I’m not from the fashion world. I just came to see my mom and future bhabi getting an award.

Neha: Who are they?

Ranveer points to Nivi and Anupam’s mom.

Neha: She…

Ranveer: Nivedita Basu, student of my mom and lover of my brother Anupam.

Neha: Oh…

Ranveer: Actually she didn’t accept still.

Neha: Why?

Ranveer: Because of her dad. He is a hypocrite. He never respected or loved Nivi. He always humiliates her as girls can’t do anything. So Nivi is in a motive of achieving something. She too has feelings for Anupam but never reciprocates it as she fears that love will distract her. By the way, you are her cousin, right?

Neha is shocked.

Neha: Oh, you know that too?

Ranveer: Yes…

Neha: Yes, I’m her cousin but not on good terms.

Ranveer: But you care deeply for her right?

Neha gets nervous.

Neha: Not exactly.

Ranveer: I know that when you asked about her relationship with Anupam. It’s ok, I won’t tell you anything. But I’ll say something which I know.

Neha: What?

Ranveer: Nivi loves you a lot. She has a closet exclusively for you alone.

Neha: For me?

Ranveer: Yes, wherever she goes, she buys something for you, your brother and sisters considering someday you all will unite with each other.

Neha gets emotional.

Ranveer: Don’t cry, I know everything. It all depends on Moloy uncle.

Neha nods…

Meanwhile,

Anchor: Hello ladies and gentlemen, we have time for the show to start. Until then we have a couple-dance session. So, I request all the couples to come to the stage, please.

Neha gets an idea.

Neha: Ranveer, I have an idea. Let’s make Nivi didi and Anupam dance.

Ranveer: But how.

Neha: Now see me.

She goes to the anchor and asks her to call Nivi and Anupam to the stage.

She too calls. Nivi hesitates first but later joins with Anupam and dances. Neha smiles!!!

While Ranveer gives his hand for the dance. Neha is surprised.

Neha: Are you asking for a dance at the first meet itself?

Ranveer: Why not?

Neha smiles and joins him in the dance.

Nivi sees this and smiles!!!

Nive- Anupam and Neha-Ranveer dance !!!

Scene 3

Sona comes to Dev’s home for the job. She thinks that she should not meet Dev. So she tries to go to the kitchen quickly. But Dev comes there. Both get nervous seeing each other.

Ishwari sees this and thinks something is going between these two.

Dev: Good morning Dr.Sonakshi.

Sona: Good morning Mr.Dev

Saying this she hurriedly goes inside…

Dev wishes his mom good morning and sits at the table.

Ishwari: Kichu, bring breakfast for Dev.

She keeps on calling Kichu (Servant) But he doesn’t come as he was doing some other work outside.

So Sona brings them both breakfast.

She serves it to Dev and Ishwari.

Ishwari: Sona, what is this? Only salad for me?

Sona: Yes aunty, you should have only salads for breakfast.

Ishwari: Sona, please beta, let’s follow this menu from tomorrow. Today, please let me eat something delicious.

Sona: Aunty, no way. You need to eat this for this week.

Ishwari: Dev, see her. Please tell her.

Dev: Ma, Sona is a good doctor. Follow her instructions. For me your health is important.

Ishwari: Sona, at least give me a pickle.

Sona: Aunty….

Ishwari: Ok fine, I’ll eat.

She eats with difficulty. Dev and Sona smile.

Dev: Sona, thank you for coming here and taking care of ma.

Sona: This is my profession Dev. Nothing special.

Dev nods.

Ishwari thinks that she will make it special for both of them.

!!!To Be Continued!!!

Precap: Ishwari and Asha tell Sona and Dev about their marriage which surprises them!!! Mahir marries Bela to save her from goons!!! Neha and Nivi hug each other!!! Prerna and Anurag go for shopping!!! Mohini proposes Komo-Anurag’s wedding to Komolika which shocks her!!!