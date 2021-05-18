Siblings – Bond of Heart to Heart – Episode 9

Hey all

Recap: Mahir meets Prerna and Anurag. They get bonded well!!! Neha plans along with Ranveer to unite Nivi and Anupam!!! Dev and Sona feel awkward seeing each other!!!

Episode 9

Scene 1

Ishwari sees them both…

Ishwari: Sona, sit beta. I need to talk with you.

Dev finishes eating and gets up to leave.

Ishwari: Dev, you too sit. I need to talk with you both.

Dev: What happened ma?

Sona: Aunty are you ok with your health?

Ishwari: I’m fine but I’ll get perfectly fine when you both agree to my saying.

Dev & Sona: What?

Ishwari: I know, I’m forcing you both with my decision. But trust me, I’m doing this as this will be good for you. And we all like this to happen.

Sona: Aunty what is the matter and who all like this to happen?

Ishwari: Me, your family, Mahir, Neha, Nikki, and Rhea.

Dev: Ma, you are puzzling us. Please tell us.

Ishwari: We all want you both to get married.

Sona and Dev are in shock and with surprise.

Sona: Aunty…

Dev: Ma…

Ishwari: You both are perfect for each other. And we also matched kundalis.

Dev: When did you do all this?

Ishwari: Dev, when I saw Sona for the first time, I decided on that moment itself that she should be my bahu. You know what our three devi’s of our house also approved it.

Dev: Really?

Nikki and Rhea: Yes bhai. And Sona didi, we are very eagerly waiting to call you as bhabi.

Sona feels nervous and looks at Dev. They both look at each other and has an eyelock.

Ishwari: There is no hurry in this. You both think and answer us.

Sona & Dev: Ok…

Dev: I’ll leave for office now.

Sona: Aunty I have to prepare a diet chart for you. I’m leaving for the kitchen.

While Sona goes inside, she looks at Dev who is already starring at her.

Kuch rang plays!!!

Then they both leave for their works…

Rhea: Ma, do you think that they will agree?

Ishwari: They will agree for sure.

Nikki: Then for what are you waiting for? Didi, come let’s select all the dresses for the wedding.

All smiles and feels happy.

Sona and Dev see this and smile. They both think that everyone is so happy and thinks to make a fair decision.

Scene 2

Mahir and Bela come to the Neha’s function.

Mahir: Look we came at the correct time.

Neha: Not bad Bhai.

Bela: The function is about to start.

Neha: Bhai and Bhabi, come let’s sit.

The anchor announces the awards.

Anchor: Best fashion stylist of the year goes to two persons.

Everyone is surprised.

Anchor: It’s for both Neha Dixit and Nivedita Basu.

Neha gets shocked and Nivi gets happy. Anupam’s mom comes to the stage to give the award. The anchor calls Neha and Nivi to the stage.

Bela: Neha, go to stage. It’s your day. Go and receive the award.

Neha then goes and receives the award. Nivi too gets the award. The three poses for the pic.

Ranveer and Anupam clap for them.

Anupam: Both sisters are getting awards.

Ranveer: That too from their future mother-in-law.

Anupam then looks at Ranveer and he winks at him.

Anupam: When did this happen?

Ranveer: Bhai, it’s just me who have felt on her. I hope that this happens.

Anupam: All the best da bro.

Neha and Nivi come down and look at each other.

Mahir, Bela, Anupam, and Ranveer sees them.

Mahir: Bela, I think something good is going to happen.

Bela: Even I feel the same.

Neha gets emotional and hugs Nivi. Nivi also hugs her with happiness.

Neha: Didi…

Nivi wipes Neha’s tears.

Nivi: I was waiting for this one hug for so many years.

Neha: Sorry didi for ignoring you.

Nivi: It’s ok. At least now you understood me.

Neha: Didi, we don’t have any grudge on you. Even Bhai loves you a lot. Ma still misses you.

Nivi: I know, badima can’t be angry with me.

Bela: Mahir, it’s sisters’ time, let’s not disturb them. Come let’s go some long drive.

Mahir too agrees and leaves from there with Bela. He sends a message to Neha.

Neha and Nivi have a talk!!!

Meanwhile, Mahir and Bela go on a long drive. They stop the car and get down to have some food from the shop nearby.

Just then a goon comes and holds Bela’s hand.

Bela: Leave me.

Mahir also shouts at him to leave. But he doesn’t agree.

The goons laugh at Mahir and drag Bela.

Mahir fights with the goons.

Shopkeeper: Today you got caught by them. So sad.

Bela: What do you mean?

Shopkeeper: These goons are very bad. Whenever they want to have pleasure, they will kidnap the unmarried girls and have pleasure with them.

Bela is shocked.

Shopkeeper: But they won’t disturb married girls.

Bela sees Mahir solely fighting with the goons.

She sees a roadside temple nearby. She goes there and takes the mangalsutra from the kali idol. She comes to Mahir.

Bela: Mahir, come here quickly.

But Mahir couldn’t come to her as he is surrounded by the goons. She runs to him and ties the mangalsutra by his hand. This shocks everyone including Mahir.

The goons leave them and go.

Mahir: Bela what did you do?

Bela tells him what the shopkeeper has told her.

Mahir: But how will we face our families? You have your college.

Bela: We’ll hide it.

Mahir: What?

Bela: Yes, we’ll hide this from everyone.

Mahir: But

Bela: Trust me, we’ll hide this till my studies get over. Then we will tell everyone.

She convinces Mahir and hides the mangalsutra inside her Kurti.

Scene 3

Prerna and Anurag go for shopping.

Anurag: Prerna, you have the exam next week, right? Didn’t you study?

Prerna: We have one week for that. Who will study before a week?

Anurag: I will.

Prerna: My dear baby, you are a first bench student, so you’ll study for a week and will do n times revision. But I’ll study only on the last day. Bela will teach me. She is like you. She’ll study before a week itself.

Anurag: Bad girl.

Prerna: Acha, I think you got bored of me. So, you want to get rid of me.

Anurag: How will I get bored of you? I’ll spend every day with you. I don’t have any regrets about this.

Prerna: So sweet.

Anurag: Ok, try this. This will suit you perfectly.

Prerna: Ok…

Prerna tries many dresses and Anurag approves them.

(Tum hi ho plays!!!)

Meanwhile, Mohini comes to Komo who is in her room listening to music.

Mohini gets angry and switches off the system.

Komo: Aunty what happened?

Mohini: Komo, for what I told you to come here? You are doing something else.

Komo: For what?

Mohini: Komo, I have decided when you born itself that you will be my bahu.

Komo is shocked.

Komo: Aunty…what are you saying?

Mohini: Yes, I don’t want Prerna to be my bahu. So, spend more time with Anurag and you make him to love you.

Komo: I can’t do this.

Mohini begs her to do this. She instigates how she and Anurag used to be and now how they are and how he is spending time with Anurag.

Komo thinks!!!

!!!To Be Continued!!!

Precap: Komo talks with Prerna!!!

Nivi and Neha spend time with Anupam and Ranveer!!!

Dev sees Sona enjoying the rain at night and smiles!!!

Mahir and Bela consummate !!!

Prerna and Anurag do puja together which angers Mohini!!!