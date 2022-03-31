Sick(?) Vout van Aert highly uncertain for Tour of Flanders

Bad news from Jumbo-Visma Camp. The top favorite for the Tour of Flanders Vout van Aert (27) is highly uncertain for Sunday. His team said the Belgian champion was not feeling well and would not practice on Thursday.

Van Aert’s Dutch team said “Vout van Aert is not feeling well and is not participating in the team’s route reconnaissance.” “His participation in the Tour of Flanders is unlikely.”

“He is not feeling well today and he has decided to stay at home,” says sporting director Grischa Nirman. That there is a chance that he too will miss the game. It’s hard now…