Siddharth Nigam (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Siddharth Nigam (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More

Siddharth Nigam is an Indian television and film actor. He is known for his work in Aamir Khan starrer Dhoom 3 as a debutant. He is also a gymnast. Siddharth has worked on SAB television show Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Hero Gayab Mode On.

Birth & Early Life

Siddharth Nigam was born on 13th September 2000 on Allahabad, Uttarpradesh. His father name is Ramvir Tokas and mother name is Vibha Nigam. He has a brother, Abhishek Nigam. Siddharth father passed away when he was just a few years old.  He and his brother were raised by his mother only. His mother runs an NGO and has owned a beauty salon. Nigam is very close to his mother.

Siddharth completed his schooling from Khelgaon Public School, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. He practiced gymnastic in his school. Later, he moved to Mumbai from his hometown.

Bio

Real Name Siddharth nigam
Nickname Sid
Profession Actor
Date of Birth 13 September 2000
Age (as in 2021) 21 Years
Birth Place Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
Nationality Indian
Home Town Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
Family Mother: Vibha Nigam
Siddharth Nigam with mother
Father : Ramvir Tokas (Deceased)
Sister : Not Available
Brother : Abhishek Nigam
Siddharth Nigam with brother
Wife : Not Available
Religion Hinduism
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Siddharth Nigam (Actor)

Education Details and More

School Khelgaon Public School, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh
College Not Known
Educational Qualification Pursuing studies
Debut Television : Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani (2014)
Maha Kumbh Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani (2014)
Film : Dhoom 3 (2013)
Awards 1. Zee Gold Award for Best Actor Debut (Male)
2. Indian Television Academy Award for Most Promising (Child Star)
3. Indian Telly Award & Lions Gold Award for Best Child Actor (Male; 2015)

Career

Siddharth started his acting as a child artist in 2011 by appearing in a television advertisement of Bournvita. His first movie debut was Dhoom 3 alongside Amir Khan, and played the role young Samir. He also debut television with the role of Rudra in a mythological series, titled ‘Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani’.

In 2015, Nigam was starred in another historical drama titled Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat in which he played the lead role of young Ashok. In 2016 he participated in a dance reality show called Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.  He also played the role of young Bindusara in Chandra Nandini in 2017. He was seen as Aladdin the lead role in SAB TV’s show Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga opposite to Avneet kaur and Ashi Singh.

Physical Stats and More

Height 5’ 6” Feet
Weight 55 kg
Body Shape Chest: 38 inches
Waist: 30 inches
Biceps: 12 inches
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Grey
Hobbies Gymnastic, Acting and Cycling
Siddharth Nigam (Actor)

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Single
Girlfriends Not Available
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available
Siddharth Nigam (Actor)

Social Media Presence

Some Facts About Siddharth Nigam

  • Siddharth Nigam was born and brought up in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.
  • He got his first breakthrough with Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Jockey Shroff starrer film Dhoom 3. In the debut film he got chance to play double roles.
  • He has won several awards for his performance including Indian Television Academy (ITA) award and Zee Gold Award.

  • He is a national-level gymnast and has won a gold medal in parallel bar and silver medal in high bar at 58th National School Games in Pune.

  • He was first seen in Bournvita advertisement in 2011.
bournvita vault tvc.mp4
  • Siddharth hobbies are Gymnastic and Cycling.

  • He is very popular on social media with more than million followers.

If you have more details about Siddharth nigam. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

