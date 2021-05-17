ENTERTAINMENT

Siddharth Shukla to play Meghnath in Prabhas’ Big Budget film

Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor Siddharth Shukla has been in the news for a long time. He remains in the headlines for some or the other day. Well now his name is associated with a film which is coming soon. Yes, the actor will enter the Bollywood film.

Siddharth has appeared in many songs since Bigg Boss. Siddharth is making headlines about the film these days. Actually, a big news related to the actor is coming out, due to which #Adipurush trend is happening on Twitter. It has been revealed on social media that Siddharth Shukla will be seen in films again. It is being said that Siddharth Shukla will be seen with South’s superstar Prabhas in his upcoming film Adipurush. Although the reports have not been sealed, it is being said that Siddharth may play Meghnath’s role alongside Prabhas in the film.

Well if this is true then it will be exciting to see Siddharth as Meghnath. This will be the biggest gift ever for his fans. Now fans on social sites are wishing this news to be true. However, nothing is fixed. Prabhas’s film ‘Adipurush’ is being produced by director Om Raut. According to reports, the budget of the film will be between Rs 350 crore and Rs 400 crore. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

